DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Darlingside

CHALK
Mon, 22 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

If Darlingside’s first album, Birds Say (2015), focused on the past through nostalgia, and their second, Extralife (2018), contemplated uncertain futures, Fish Pond Fish stands firmly in the present, looking at what’s here, now. Don Mitchell (guitar, banjo...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darlingside

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

