DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rowena Wise + Didirri (co-headline) + guests

Sebright Arms
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A free entry evening of stunning music from Rowena Wise + Didirri!

Naarm/Melbourne-based Rowena Wise (fka Ro) has a burgeoning reputation as a live performer, delivering songs that have a newfound sense of honesty, holding space for all of life’s beau...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rowena Wise, Didirri

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.