Top track

Tashi Wada - Grand Trine (feat. Julia Holter)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tashi Wada, Charles Curtis

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tashi Wada - Grand Trine (feat. Julia Holter)
Got a code?

About

Tashi Wada celebrates the release of What Is Not Strange? – a new LP on RVNG Intl. – at an event presented by UPEND. Wada will debut material from this new album live with a special performance in the theater at 2220 event featuring musicians who perfor***...

This is an age 21+ event.
Presented by UPEND.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charles Curtis, Tashi Wada

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.