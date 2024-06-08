DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Putrid Pile/Eradication of Unworthy Infants /Carrion Throne/Advorsa

Live Wire Lounge
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$17.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PBR & Forever Deaf Presents

Putrid Pile

with special guests

Eradication of unworthy infants

Carrion throne

Saturday June 8th

$15 adv $20 day of show

21+ Doors: 7 Bands: 8

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Heavy Chicago.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Putrid Pile

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

