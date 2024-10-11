Top track

So Excited

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cola

Zebulon
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Excited
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Cola

W/ Mind Shrine

10/11/2024 at Zebulon

21+

Cola is a new project from former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy formed with US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. "Blank Curtain" provides an exciting hint of the way the new...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cola, Mind Shrine

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.