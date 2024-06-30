DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Glanc: Family Man (Edinburgh WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fresh from sold-out runs at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Soho Theatre, and a Critics Choice Award at the Perth Fringe, I'm back in London working on my new show. Don't miss it. Or do. I don't really mind. I'm just the guy who writes Josh's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Glanc

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

