Quivers

The Castle Hotel
Thu, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strange Days presents Quivers live in Manchester

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Strange Days.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quivers

Venue

The Castle Hotel

66 Oldham Street, Manchester M4 1LE
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

