Top track

Forever Lost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Magic Numbers

Arts Club
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£28.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Forever Lost
Got a code?

About

HSP PRSNTS: The Magic Numbers at Arts Club Theatre on 6th December 2024.

This is a 14+ event, U16s accompanied by an adult
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Magic Numbers

Venue

Arts Club

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.