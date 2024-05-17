Top track

Danny Tenaglia & Celeda - Music Is the Answer (Pagano Vocal Mix)

Milano Open Air at ExMacello

Ex Macello
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
About

Vivi l'atmosfera vibrante della nuova rassegna estiva Milano Open Air! Prima data: venerdì 17 Maggio 2024. Trasformeremo la corte dell'Ex Macello in un club a cielo aperto. 💃 On site: fresh drinks, nice people & good vibes!

H. 18.00 - 24.00, Fr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Clubber Agency Srl

Venue

Ex Macello

Viale Molise 62, 20137 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

