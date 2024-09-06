Top track

¿A Dónde Van Los Muertos?

Kinky en MAZO

El Sol
Fri, 6 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51

About

La diversidad cultural y musical de la ciudad mexicana de Monterrey fue el componente clave para el surgimiento de una de las bandas más importantes de la escena latina en los últimos años: el grupo Kinky surgió en el año 2000 y desde sus primeras presenta...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kinky

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

