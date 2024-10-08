Top track

Cannibal Corpse + Municipal Waste w/ Immolation + Schizophrenia

Astra Kulturhaus
Tue, 8 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€41.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since 1988, Cannibal Corpse have been at the forefront of death metal, having helped shape and define the genre, and creating a seminal, incomparable body of work in the decades that followed. In 2023 they released their latest monstrous album Chaos Horrif...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
Lineup

1
Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Immolation and 1 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
