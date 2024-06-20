DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Red Card Rave: A Night of Footy Anthems

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 20 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's time to Kick Off the Euros in style! Come join us for this FREE Party after the England vs Denmark game!

We'll have DJ's playing stadium-sized beats plus all the classics to keep the Footy Frenzy going late into the night.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

