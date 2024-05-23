DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The History of Studio Ghibli with Dr Rayna Denison

Parabola Arts Centre
Thu, 23 May, 6:45 pm
TalkCheltenham
£14.50
About

Studio Ghibli has elevated the reputation of Japanese animation to the status of art. Directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata have seen their works adapted by the Royal Shakespeare Company, featured in exhibitions as the Academy of Motion Pictures Museu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Venue

Parabola Arts Centre

Parabola Road, Cheltenham, GL50 3AP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:45 pm

