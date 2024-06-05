DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Vibrations w/ Bugzzzz, Renee Lamay, Moonie, Jerome and Friends, and Yellow Shoots

Purgatory
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Be embraced in community, love, and music at Good Vibrations with music by Bugzzzz, Renee Lamay, Moonie, Jerome & Friends, & Yellow Shoots. Explore our healing and art market with gothic nature photography, tarot card readings, mehndi, art prints, grief zi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Bugzzzz, Renee Lamay, Moonie and 2 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.