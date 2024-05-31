DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luke Temple and the Cascading Moms w/ Dougie Stu

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Luke Temple and the Cascading moms are Luke Temple of Luke Temple and Art Feynman, Kosta Galanopoulos of PWNT, Doug Stuart of Brijean. They’re a trio somewhere caught between Arthur Russell and the Dire Straits.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.