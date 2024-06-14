DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
James Blake is a singer-songwriter, producer and DJ known for his non-traditional approach to electronic music. He reimagined post-dubstep with tender vocals and R&B influences in the late ’00s, and has fused elements of hip-hop, bass and soul on his colla
CMYK NYC TAKES OVER KNOCKDOWN CENTER FOR AN ALL DAY ALL NIGHT MULTIMODAL MASSIVE CELEBRATION OF THE SOUNDS OF THE UNDERGROUND. WITH JAMES BLAKE AND MORE.
5pm-10pm: The Ruins at Knockdown Center
10pm-5am: Knockdown Center
