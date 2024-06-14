DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

James Blake: CMYK Day & Night

Knockdown Center
Fri, 14 Jun, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
From $40.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About James Blake

James Blake is a singer-songwriter, producer and DJ known for his non-traditional approach to electronic music. He reimagined post-dubstep with tender vocals and R&B influences in the late ’00s, and has fused elements of hip-hop, bass and soul on his colla Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

CMYK NYC TAKES OVER KNOCKDOWN CENTER FOR AN ALL DAY ALL NIGHT MULTIMODAL MASSIVE CELEBRATION OF THE SOUNDS OF THE UNDERGROUND. WITH JAMES BLAKE AND MORE.

5pm-10pm: The Ruins at Knockdown Center

10pm-5am: Knockdown Center

21+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Blake

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

