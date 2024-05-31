DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Polenta NYC w/ Miss Lilly & Flash

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NYC: POLENTA is finally here! Come dance your ass off with us at Jolene Sound Room. Miss Lilly and Flash are gonna make you sweat like never before. Polenta no es cualquier fiesta. You know the drill, see you on the dance floor!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

