Top track

Feliz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elis Paprika and the Black Pilgrims

Hafenklang
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feliz
Got a code?

About

Elis Paprika is a prominent musician, producer, and activist from Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico. She is one of the main independent artists from Mexico, and has been an important part of the country's music scene since 2006. Elis constantly tours, performing...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elis Paprika

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.