DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Phantom Creep Festival

The Kingsland
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Kingsland Prévents: Phantom Creep fest at The Kingsland

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.