GHOSTWOMAN en MAZO

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Fri, 25 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.51

El grupo Ghost Woman, con sede en el oeste de Canadá, cuenta con el cantante, compositor y multi-instrumentista Evan Uschenko, los guitarristas Travis Salty y Nick Hay, el bajista Jon Lent y el baterista Eli Browning. Como multi-instrumentista de grupos co...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

GHOSTWOMAN

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

