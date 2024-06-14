Top track

Wookie - Battle

A History of UK Pirate Radio: DJ Spoony + Wookie

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 14 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Every Friday this June, we honour the most pivotal and influential time in UK underground music, pirate radio. Lock yourselves in as every week we explore each genre's evolution from past to present and welcome some of the golden era's finest exports such...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Spoony, Wookie, Lady Passion

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

