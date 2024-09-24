DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Evian

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It was New Years Eve 2022, the night before Sam Evian started recording Plunge, his fourth LP, now set for release on Flying Cloud Recordings via Thirty Tigers – his first album on his new imprint. He invited his friends and fellow musicians to his propert...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Evian

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

