Paco Pecado

Heliogàbal
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paco Pecado és un ‘vividor’ amb esperit de bandoler. Amb gustos propis dels 70 i una predilecció pel kitsch, el retro i el quinqui, es pot coronar com a Rei de La Festa o personificar-se com el més fràgil conductor del sentimentalisme melodramàtic. Amant d...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
Paco Pecado

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

