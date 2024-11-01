Top track

The Halfway Kid - Last Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE HALFWAY KID

Exchange
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
Selling fast
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Halfway Kid - Last Night
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

THE HALFWAY KID

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s with an adult.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Halfway Kid

Venue

Exchange

72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, Avon BS2 0EJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.