GIDI-NIGHTS

The Lower Third
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome to GIDI-NIGHTS, a curated experience by international DJ Mercedes Benson, celebrating Afrobeats and Amapiano music. Immerse yourself into the vibrant Lagos club scene, pulsating with infectious rhythms.

This is an 21+ event, valid photo ID required.
Presented by Mercedes Benson
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mercedes Benson

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

