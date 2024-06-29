Top track

Faggamuffin presents Carnival Pride

Village Underground
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.24

About

SAVE THE DATE! Faggamuffin presents Carnival Pride, the best afterparty for Pride 2024. We celebrate QTBIPOC communities as part of carnival and soundsystem culture. We are here, we exist, and it's thee vibe.

Get your early bird tickets ahead of the line...

Presented by Faggamuffin.
£
Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

