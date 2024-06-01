Top track

WONDERGATE Presents: HENRY SAIZ

Venue TBA, San Diego
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJSan Diego
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spain-based powerhouse producer and Natura Sonoris label boss, Henry Saiz, is making his long-awaited comeback to San Diego on Saturday, June 1st.

Support:

Cris Hererra, .Aali

Private location, Near Downtown San Diego

10 PM - Late

This is a 21+ event
Presented by WONDERGATE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Henry Saiz

Venue

Venue TBA, San Diego

San Diego, California 92113, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

