Royel Otis - Glory To Glory Tour

Santeria Toscana 31
Tue, 12 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€30.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

I Royel Otis hanno consolidato la loro ascesa durante la pandemia, vincendo il titolo di Breakthrough Artist agli ARIA Awards 2023 e intraprendendo un tour internazionale. Il loro EP "Sofa Kings" ha ricevuto ampi elogi dalla critica e ottenuto un grande su...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Virus srl.

Lineup

Royel Otis

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

