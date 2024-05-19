DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jungle Kitty Brunch

Prince of Peckham
Sun, 19 May, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £45.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mark Ashley and his QPOC Collective Jungle Kitty joins us as Prince of Peckham celebrates our 7th Birthday with the Jungle Kitty Bottomless Brunch.

Expect good music, good vibes alongside your bottomless brunch. WMCJ will be providing their legendary food...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jungle Kitty & Prince of Peckham
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

