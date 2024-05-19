DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mark Ashley and his QPOC Collective Jungle Kitty joins us as Prince of Peckham celebrates our 7th Birthday with the Jungle Kitty Bottomless Brunch.
Expect good music, good vibes alongside your bottomless brunch. WMCJ will be providing their legendary food...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.