DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Inner Sanctum : Sammy Sheets, Vertigon, Les Izmore

miniBar
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
DJKansas City
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

10pm - close

The Inner Sanctum in the lounge at miniBar - NO COVER CHARGE

WITH DJ'S / PRODUCERS

SAMMY SHEETS

VERTIGON

LES IZMORE

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.