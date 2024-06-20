DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dav Julca has built Joy Studios into a hub for music, community and culture - a place for artists to create and collaborate. Throughout his career as a singer, musician, producer and songwriter, he has worked with a who’s who in Latin and pop stars, as wel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.