DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

T!LT: BDRMM + Atlante

sPAZIO211
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BDRMM + ATLANTE

I BDRMM sono un dolce connubio di melodie, ritmi e rumori ipnotici che penetra in maniera irreversibile nel cuore di chi li ascolta. Un mix irresistibile di krautrock, shoegaze and lo-fi indie-pop dalle atmosfere calde ed avvolgenti.

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211 OPEN AIR

Lineup

Atlante, bdrmm

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

