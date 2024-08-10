DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Prepárate para la fiesta latina más caliente de la isla blanca! Ibiza Latin Summer llega el 10 de agosto con la combinación explosiva de las tres fiestas más grandes en Ibiza: Fuego, Latin Room y Puro Reggaeton.
Únete a nosotros en esta celebración épica...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.