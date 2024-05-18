Top track

Hypnotized - Markus Schulz Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Markus Schulz | Open Air

Sunset Park Rooftop
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$35.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hypnotized - Markus Schulz Remix
Got a code?

About

Markus Schulz marks his return to New York City this May atop the Sunset Park Rooftop, New York's best open air location featuring stunning views and top notch sound with support from Sunryse b2b Derya Zor and Dan Miles.

For table reservations, contact: i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trust Us Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Markus Schulz

Venue

Sunset Park Rooftop

14b 53rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.