James Hunter

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50
About

"The United Kingdom’s Greatest Soul Singer" -MOJO Magazine.

Grammy-nominated blues artist, James Hunter, has recorded some of the most original and honest rhythm and soul albums of the last two decades.

His gritty, soulful voice and electrifying live per...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

James Hunter

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

