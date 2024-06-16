DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lou Taylor: Jeans and a Nice Top (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 16 Jun, 4:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.57
About

With a mixture of stand-up & video, comedian Lou Taylor discusses her life, relationship, childhood, and much more. You will be taken back to the nostalgic '90s where Lou grew into her role as a very naughty school girl (not in a sexy way), no teacher was...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lou Taylor

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

