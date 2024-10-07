Top track

Dreader Than Dread

L'Entourloop UK Tour: London

Village Underground
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Entourloop are coming to the UK for their very first UK tour, the collective are preparing a unique show with some exceptional guests. They head to London off the back of their third album La clarté dans la confusion, a true declaration of their love for...

Presented by Go Mad Concerti
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

L'Entourloop

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

