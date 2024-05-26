DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orange Trade - Legends Reunited

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sun, 26 May, 11:45 pm
PartyLondon
From £11
About

Orange Trade

The two Iconic parties who changed the face of London Clubbing, collide once again for a massive reunion on Bank Holiday Sunday 26th May

Join us to relive some of the most Infamous, Iconic and Hedonistic nights the Capital has ever seen!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ON Nation.
£
Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open11:45 pm

