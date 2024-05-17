DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subculture: Dungeons & Dragons Rave

Catch One
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $26.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a medieval rave, all knights, fairies, wizards, beasts, orcs, goblins & ghouls welcomed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Subculture Party.
Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

