Reggaeton Party

Rescue Rooms
Fri, 31 May, 10:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After sell out nights around the country Reggaeton Party is bringing that Latin Fever back to Nottingham this May!

100% Reggaeton Anthems all night long at the legendary Rescue Rooms in Nottingham.

Expect to hear: Daddy Yankee / Bad Bunny / Karol G / Don...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Rescue Rooms

25 Goldsmith St, Nottingham NG1 5LB
Doors open10:30 pm
Accessibility information

