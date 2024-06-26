DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Islington Comedy Experience

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come and watch the best comedians from the UK circuit as well as some of the country's most talented up and comers as they perform a mix of new and tried and trusted material, MC'd by Barnaby Slater.

Islington Comedy Experience is a new monthly night at T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Old Queens Head.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

