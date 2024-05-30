DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ALERTE SOIRÉE ELECTRO AU KRAKATOA
Pour la toute première fois, le Krakatoa ouvre ses portes au public pour mixer sur son système son. Venez passer une soirée électro, en configuration "boiler room" le jeudi 30 mai à partir de 19h30 et soutenir la nouvelle...
