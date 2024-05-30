DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Platines

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALERTE SOIRÉE ELECTRO AU KRAKATOA

Pour la toute première fois, le Krakatoa ouvre ses portes au public pour mixer sur son système son. Venez passer une soirée électro, en configuration "boiler room" le jeudi 30 mai à partir de 19h30 et soutenir la nouvelle...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Transrock.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open7:30 pm

