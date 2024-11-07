DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pitchfork Avant-Garde 2024 - Pass 3 jours

Café de la Danse, Badaboum, PopUp!, Supersonic, Supersonic Records, La Mécanique Ondulatoire
7 Nov - 9 Nov
GigsParis
€67.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PASS 3 JOURS - PITCHFORK AVANT GARDE

Le Pitchfork Music Festival est de retour pour sa treizième édition parisienne !

Nouveauté de cette édition, le parcours Pitchfork Avant-Garde, point d'orgue des découvertes musicales présentées par le festival, s'éte...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Mabe Fratti, Ugly, Chanel Beads and 9 more

Venue

Café de la Danse, Badaboum, PopUp!, Supersonic, Supersonic Records, La Mécanique Ondulatoire

Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.