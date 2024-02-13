Top track

A Listening Session Of Love Deluxe By Sade

The Social List
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:30 pm
DJLong Beach
About

We present to you a special listening session of the 1992 album "Love Deluxe" by Sade, under candlelight. Join us in the month of love on a journey, full of beautiful ambient piano, deep groove and icy vocals.

The meaning behind the name "Love Deluxe" der...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Luck Vinyl Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ FRIKI FRAN

Venue

The Social List

2105 East 4th Street, Long Beach, California 90814, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

