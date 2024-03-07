Top track

Mr. G - Ven Bailalo - Reggaeton Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silly Little Cabaret

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mr. G - Ven Bailalo - Reggaeton Remix
Got a code?

About

She sweeps him off his feet.

He sometimes plays maracas.

After an extended honeymoon in the cleaning aisle of B&M Bargains, Indy Nile and Heather Duster are looking for a third.

The THIRD instalment of Silly Little Cabaret is here to make you chuckle, c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heather Duster, Frankie Thompson, Mr G

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.