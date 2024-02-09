DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nethern Realm V9

Deposito Pontecorvo
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:59 pm
GigsPisa
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nethern Realm presenta un'esperienza di ecosistema digitale attraverso l'esclusiva serie di party presso il monumentale Deposito Pontecorvo Club di Pisa.

Nethern Realm è stato paragonato al famosissimo Berghain Club di Berlino. Atmosfera e techno berlines...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nethern Realm.
Lineup

1
Moob, Comito, Darse and 1 more

Venue

Deposito Pontecorvo

Via Giosuè Carducci 13, 56017 San Giuliano Terme provincia di Pisa, Italia
Doors open11:59 pm

