The New Colossus - Day 4 - Exclaim Magazine Show

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The New Colossus - Day 4 - Exclaim Magazine Show (Upstairs)

7:15 KT Laine (CA)

8:00 Rosier (CA)

8:45 Bells Larsen (CA)

9:30 iskwē (CA)

The New Colossus Festival is a five day showcase festival taking place 6-10 March, 2024 at eight independent music v...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PIANOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

KT Laine, Rosier, Bells Larsen and 1 more

Pianos: Upstairs Lounge

158 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

