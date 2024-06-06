DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chroma Festival 2024 - Day 1

Umbriafiere
Thu, 6 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Motta, Marco Castello e molti altri ancora per la prima giornata di Chroma 2024! Preparati a vivere un giovedì di grande musica nell'area esterna di Umbriafiere.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Chroma.

Lineup

Motta, Marco Castello

Venue

Umbriafiere

Piazza Moncada, 06083 Bastia Umbra provincia di Perugia, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.