Paravana

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 28 Apr, 1:00 pm
GigsIbiza
€20

About

Summer of 2023 was one for the books... After hosting two incredible events at O Beach the Paravana team are excited to present two more dates for 2024. Make sure you join us in April and August for more Summer Love Vibes Paravana Project was birthed from...

Evento +18
Organizado por O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Parris Taylor, Lloyd, Paul Reynolds and 2 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

