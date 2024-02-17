Top track

La Stupidera | Carnival Edition

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LA STUPIDERA | CARNIVAL EDITION

🎭 ogni travestimento vale!

Il dj set più assurdo di sempre torna a Milano dopo una stagione di eventi tutti sold out! Auroro Borealo in consolle presenta una selezione incredibile di hit anni 90-2000 con l’animazione di q...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Lineup

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

